Unlike longtime nemeses North Dakota or Minnesota Duluth, Penn State doesn’t make the Gophers’ blood boil just by showing up at Mariucci Arena. But what Friday’s game lacked in history, it more than made up for in potential rewards.

A victory over the No. 6 Nittany Lions would solidify the seventh-ranked Gophers’ place atop the Big Ten standings and burnish their postseason credentials. They got it in impressive style, defeating Penn State 5-1 with one of their best all-around games in weeks.

The Gophers (16-7-2, 7-2-0-0 Big Ten) built a 3-0 lead with a first-period goal from Vinni Lettieri and two from Rem Pitlick in the first four minutes, 33 seconds of the second period. Tyler Sheehy added a second-period goal, and Mike Szmatula scored in the third as the Gophers won for the 11th time in their past 14 games.

The victory kept the Gophers tied with Wisconsin for first place in the Big Ten with 22 points each. Penn State (16-5-2, 5-3-1-0), which lost for the third time in its past four games, is third with 16 points.

After three years of playing Penn State, Gophers coach Don Lucia knew what his team would see Friday. The Nittany Lions play a head-spinning style, rolling four fast lines that generate bushels of scoring opportunities. They entered the series leading the nation in goals (4.41 per game), shots (48.2 per game) and goal differential (+45).

The Gophers matched them with solid play from all four lines and a strong defensive effort. Jake Bischoff assisted on three goals, and goaltender Eric Schierhorn stopped 28 shots as the Gophers outshot the Nittany Lions 30-29.

Lucia reminded his team that the Lions would get up and down the ice quickly, fire loads of shots and crash the net. To counter that, the Gophers needed to handle the puck with care and work in tandem with Schierhorn.

They followed those instructions to the letter in the first period. Both teams flew up and down the rink, but sound defense on both sides meant there were few high-percentage scoring chances.

As the period wore on, the Gophers began to get more time in the Penn State zone. Their first goal was the result of a patient, tenacious shift by Lettieri’s line. Lettieri tried a shot from the left side that hit traffic in front of the net, and Taylor Cammarata fought to corral the rebound. He slipped the puck to Lettieri, who scored on a backhand from the left circle.

Pitlick scored his first goal at 54 seconds of the second period. Jake Bischoff threw in the puck from the blue line, and it took a wild bounce off the end boards, squirting through a crowd of players and across the crease—right to Pitlick, who backhanded it past goalie Chris Funkey.

His second goal came 3:39 later off of a rebound, when he snared the loose puck in the slot and beat Funkey. Early in the period, the Gophers contained the Nittany Lions, swarming them when they entered the Gophers’ zone and picking passes off their sticks. At 8:42, Penn State finally got a top-notch scoring chance and a goal when Hamilton fired a laser past Schierhorn from the right circle.

The Gophers kept the heat on through the rest of the period. They nearly added to the lead when Lettieri got a breakaway coming out of the penalty box, but Funkey stopped his shot.

With 4.1 seconds remaining in the period, Sheehy teamed with Justin Kloos to make it 4-1. As they stormed into the Penn State zone, Kloos dropped the puck back to Sheehy, who returned it to Kloos on the right side. Kloos passed back to Sheehy for a goal from beneath the left circle and a three-goal lead.

