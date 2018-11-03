Prior to Friday’s game against Minnesota State Mankato, the Gophers had committed 25 penalties for 80 minutes in three official games so far.

Coach Bob Motzko found that unexplainable and unacceptable, so he went about fixing it this past week in practice.

“Being vocal. There was some film on it. Addressed it,” Motzko said Wednesday. “But as I told the players, first of all, we can talk to you about it. And then after we talk to you about it, if it continues to happen, now you’ve invited me into your world.”

He might have been an unwelcome guest, but his presence made a bit difference, even if still didn’t help the No. 10 Gophers against No. 4 Minnesota State, which won 5-1 on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in front of an announced crowd of 8,296.

– which they successfully killed – it was their own power play that gave them their first score, a unit Motzko has been pleased with in practice despite only seeing it 10 times in those first three games where it scored twice.

Minnesota State had scored first at 5:56 from sophomore winger Dallas Gerads with assists to junior winger Charlie Gerard and junior center Marc Michaelis. But at 14:33 of the first period, senior winger Brent Gates Jr. scored on a second-chance attempt with assists from sophomore defenseman Clayton Phillips and senior center Tommy Novak on the power play.

But just more than a minute later, Minnesota State sneaked another puck past Gophers goaltender Mat Robson, this time from Gerard with assists to junior winger Parker Tuomie and Michaelis.

Minnesota State continue that momentum into the second period, needing only 32 seconds to score a third. junior winger Nick Rivera capitalized on assists from freshman winger Julian Napravnik and sophomore center Jared Spooner, beating Robson and watching Phillips go sliding into the net in a fruitless attempt to block the shot.

While the Gophers stalled early in that period, they picked it up toward the end. Minnesota State, though, made sure that energy wouldn’t continue into the final period, scoring 59 seconds in from Michaelis with an assist to Gerard.

Halfway through the final period, Robson went to the bench in favor of fellow senior Eric Schierhorn, who saw his first official action of the season. Robson finished with 17 saves.

Schierhorn did allow a goal, though, when Michaelis scored on a short-handed breakaway at 16:36, shooting on an empty net after he dodged Schierhorn, who came out of his net to challenge.

In the end, Minnesota State actually finished with more penalties at seven for 14 minutes. In Minnesota State’s six games so far, the power-play had had 38 chances and converted at nearly a 30 percent rate.

“They’re very disciplined. They’re well-coached,” Motzko said Wednesday of Minnesota State. “It’s crazy, right now they’ve got 11 power-play goals. Their power play’s been great the past couple years. They just keep throwing different guys in there.”

So it’s a small consolation, maybe, that the Gophers didn’t give that unit too many opportunities and prevented it from adding to its tally. But Minnesota State proved just as dangerous at even strength and even a man short.

The Gophers finished with the shot advantage at 25-23, but they struggled to create chances in the five-on-five for a decent chunk of the game.

Guess Motzko will be staying with his players for a while.