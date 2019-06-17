The Gophers kept a three-day streak of verbal commitments alive Monday.

Texas native Dylan McGill announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-1, 194-pound athlete plays quarterback for his high school. 247Sports.com ranks him a three-star recruit.

He is the 15th member of the Gophers' 2020 class and seventh in the past three days. 

