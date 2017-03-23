Gophers defensive end Gaelin Elmore has decided to transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

His decision further thins a defensive line corps that already needed to replace departing seniors Scott Ekpe and Hendrick Ekpe.

Without Elmore and Hendrick Ekpe, the leading candidates to start at defensive end this fall will be sophomores Tai’yon Devers and Winston DeLattiboudere. Two starting defensive tackles return, in seniors Steven Richardson and Andrew Stelter.

Elmore, who will be a senior this fall, joins offensive linemen Tyler Moore and Connor Mayes as 2016 starters who have announced they are transferring. Honored nationally with the Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award last spring, Elmore also was one of the leaders of the Gophers two-day player boycott last December.

On Twitter, Elmore explained that he will finish his undergraduate degree this spring after three years at the university. He plans to become a graduate transfer, which will allow him to play at another school this fall.

“I will forever bleed maroon and gold … I wanted to have ties to this university forever,” Elmore wrote. “I know there will be a lot of speculation on why I decided to leave but I’m not leaving with any ill will toward anyone here.”

Elmore has been a key cog on the defensive line the past three seasons. He played in all 13 games last year, starting six, making 16 tackles, with four tackles for a loss, 1-1/2 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

The Wilma Rudolph Award is given annually to the student athlete who have overcome personal, academic, and or emotional odds to achieve academic success while playing college sports.

The committee described Elmore’s story like this: “By the age of five, Elmore had faced more hardships than the average person may face in a lifetime. After being homeless multiple times, separated from his siblings, observing drug-addicted parents, and forced to run away from foster homes due to abuse, Elmore found an outlet by playing sports.

“For his entire childhood, Elmore bounced from one foster home to the next before being reunited with his father for only a short time before drug-addition once again interfered. Thankfully, Elmore’s high school football coach stepped in and gave him a place to live and a chance to do something meaningful with his life. With his coach’s help, Elmore was able to receive a full scholarship to play football at the University of Minnesota, a place with a support system that he now considers to be family.”