OFFENSIVE MVP
Seth Green, Gophers
The sophomore WR/wildcat QB ran for two touchdowns, including the winner with 3:28 left, and threw a two-point conversion pass to Ko Kieft to set the final score. Green had 11 carries for 30 yards.
Defensive MVP
Terell Smith, Gophers
The freshman cornerback made eight tackles (seven solo) and had an interception, a pass breakup and a tackle for loss. He was key as the Gophers held Fresno State to two TDs, one on a short field.
By the numbers
88:50 The Gophers’ shutout streak until Fresno State scored a touchdown with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.
2 Gophers kickers with two 50-plus-yard field goals in one game. Emmit Carpenter (53 and 50 yards) joined Adam Bailey (52 and 50 vs. Penn State in 1997).
36:41 Time of possession for the Gophers.
Randy Johnson
