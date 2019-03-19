Gophers forward Sammy Walker earned the Big Ten conference's Freshman of the Year honor announced Tuesday.

The Edina product played all but one game this season, amassing 10 goals and 16 assists, which tied for fourth-best on the team. Conference media and coaches voted on the award. He was also a unanimous selection to the all-freshman team.

Junior center Rem Pitlick made the all-conference first team thanks to his team-high 45 points this year. Senior Tyler Sheehy made the second team. Recently departed goaltender Mat Robson was an honorable mention.

Coach Bob Motzko and Robson were finalists for coach of the year and goaltender of the year, respectively, but lost out to Ohio State's Steve Rohlik and Tommy Nappier.