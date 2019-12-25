More from Star Tribune
Golf
Woods' comeback at Masters named AP Sports Story of the Year
The balloters elevated Tiger Woods' rousing victory at Augusta National over the U.S. women's soccer team's World Cup championship.
Gophers
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at 34
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, known for his outgoing and friendly personality, dapper dress and great love of sports, has died. He was 34.
Wolves
Assistant coach Bryan Gates lands on his feet with Wolves for a second time
The former Flip Saunders assistant is back with the team after Dave Joerger's staff at Sacramento disbanded.
Wolves
Wolves-Sacramento game preview
The Wolves are trying to avoid coming home from the West Coast with a 12-game losing streak.
Vikings
Broncos hopeful after longest playoff drought for SB champ
After changing his head coach or starting quarterback each of the past five winters, John Elway seems to have finally hit on rookies Vic Fangio and Drew Lock.