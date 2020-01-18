Landon Slaggert scored with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left as the United States Under-18 team beat the Gophers men’s hockey team 2-1 in an exhibition Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Slaggert, a Notre Dame recruit, scored on a rush after Thomas Bordeleau fed him following a turnover in the neutral zone.
Bordeleau scored the U18’s other goal in the second period, coming on a breakaway following a long pass from Luke Tuch.
The Gophers tied it at 1-1 12:20 into the third period on a goal from Scott Reedy, who spent three seasons playing for the United States National Team Development Program.
