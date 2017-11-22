The University of Minnesota on Wednesday announced a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season for head football coach P.J. Fleck.

Fleck, among the nation's youngest college football coaches at 36, is in his first season as coach and has the Gophers at a record of 5-6 ahead of a home game Saturday against powerhouse University of Wisconsin to end the regular season.

An upset victory would assure the Gophers a bowl bid.

Fleck signed a five-year contract when he was hired in January, paying an average of $3.6 million per season — $18 million over the five years — slightly more than the Big Ten average of $3.52 million, according to Forbes.

The terms of the contact extension were not announced Wednesday. It will become official with approval by the university's Board of Regents.

Fleck will hold a news conference late Wednesday morning to discuss the deal and other topics related to the program.

The contractual endorsement of Fleck comes despite the team falling short of its on-the-field accomplishments last season, when the Gophers put up nine victories — the most for the program since 2003 — and won a bowl game.

Fleck made a name for himself last season while coaching Western Michigan, with his trademark energetic demeanor and signature "Row the Boat" motto emphasizing teamwork. His Broncos went 13-1 last season and finished ranked 12th in the nation after losing to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

Fleck came on board at the U just days later after the firing of Tracy Claeys, who fumbled his response in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal that involved several of his players. The Gophers finished 9-4 under Claeys, with a 5-4 Big Ten record and a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State.

"It's an honor to coach at the University of Minnesota and in the Big Ten," Fleck said in a statement released by the athletic department. "[Athletics Director] Mark Coyle and I share the same goal of building a championship culture and team at Minnesota. It's a goal that we are working on daily together and one that we will achieve.

"I am proud of how hard our young men have worked to improve this season on living a holistic life. They have taken great strides in bettering themselves athletically, academically, socially and spiritually. I look forward to leading them and watching them grow on and off the field as we continue to move this program forward."

The Gophers' announcement did not mention the team's losing record to date or the difficult task ahead in landing a bowl bid. It did note that the five victories under Fleck so far are the most by a first-year head coach new to the program since Murray Warmath won seven in 1954.

Away from the field, the announcement continued, the Gophers posted a program-record grade-point average in the spring semester and have consistently "been serving and giving to the community. The team hosted a diaper drive and food drive during fall camp and hosted a turkey drive [Tuesday] night for families in need this Thanksgiving."

Coyle said in prepared comments released Wednesday that when the school "hired Coach Fleck, I talked about his authentic energy and passion, and his dedication to building a unique team culture. This year, I have seen our students connect with his energy and embrace that culture.

"From the commitment and hard work of our current students, to building a nationally ranked recruiting class that will be among the best in program history, I have seen the foundation of what Coach Fleck is building, and I'm looking forward to supporting him for years to come."