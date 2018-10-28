– Sophomore defenseman Emily Brown’s power-play goal in the eighth minute of the third period gave the Gophers women’s hockey team a 1-0 victory over No. 1-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 2,273 at LaBahn Arena.

“Just a wonderful hockey game,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Two great teams just slugging it out back and forth. Good chances both ways. Good goaltending both ways.”

Nicole Schammel and Taylor Wente had assists on Brown’s second goal of the season. She wired a shot from the top of the slot through traffic.

The No. 3 Gophers (7-1-1, 5-1-1 WCHA) were 1-for-2 on the power play, while Wisconsin (8-1, 2-1) was 0-for-3.

Gophers sophomore Alex Gulstene stopped 27 shots for her second shutout in a row. She is 5-0 with a 1.20 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. Kristen Campbell made 22 saves for Wisconsin.

The Gophers lost five of six games to Wisconsin last season — four in the regular season, each by a goal. Minnesota won 3-1 over the Badgers in the WCHA title game.