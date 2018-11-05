Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck on Sunday night announced that defensive coordinator Robb Smith has been relieved of his duties, one day after Minnesota lost 55-31 at Illinois and gave up 646 yards of offense to the Fighting Illini.

Fleck named defensive line coach Joe Rossi interim defensive coordinator, and he will lead the defense for the rest of the season.

"These decisions are always difficult, especially when they involve a close friend and colleague," Fleck said in a statement. "I want to thank Robb, Amy and their family for all the time and energy they spent helping our program grow. Robb is an elite man and will always be a dear friend of mine."

Smith was in the second year of a two-year, $1.4 million contract.

Rossi was named Gophers defensive line coach in January 2018 after working as a quality control assistant for Minnesota in 2017.

Rossi, who is from Pittsburgh, spent 2012-15 at Rutgers, which included two years as the defensive coordinator. Rossi was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2014 after serving in an interim role in 2013. He was also the defensive coordinator at Maine from 2009-11 and Thiel College from 2003-06.