Once again taking care of business against a lesser opponent, the Gophers women’s basketball team beat visiting Coppin State 84-52 at Williams Arena Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 3,583.

It was a group effort.

Coach Lindsay Whalen was able to uses all available healthy players, and all 10 of them scored as the 13th-ranked Gophers improved to 10-0 with one more nonconference game – vs. Rhode Island Dec. 22 – remaining before the Big Ten Conference season begins.

Kenisha Bell hit on seven of 12 shots to score 20 points in 24 minutes of playing time. Destiny Pitts hit on four of five three-pointers to score 14 points. Taiye Bello had her fifth double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Coppin State (0-8) was led by Chance Graham (15 points) and Brooke Fields (14).

Coppin State coach DeWayne Burroughs left Minnesota impressed. His team has yet to win, but has played some pretty good teams, having not played four ranked teams.

No. 13 Gophers women 84, Coppin State 52 Dec. 22 vs Rhode Island (No TV)

“We’ve played Mississippi State and Maryland,’’ he said. “And [the Gophers] fit right in that category.’’

It was a familiar defensively minded approach that was at the core of this. The Gophers entered the game ranked fifth in the country in scoring defense, allowing 51.2 points per game. Wednesday the Eagles shot just 30 percent (16-for-54). The result was the Gophers’ third 10-0 start in history. The other two, of course, were when Whalen was a junior and senior here. They were 12-0 when Whalen was a junior, 15-0 to start the season in her senior year.

Whalen is just the second coach in program history to start her first season 10-0. The other was Pam Borton.

The Gophers took a 29-19 lead after a quarter, then really put the pedal down, holding the Eagles to seven points on 2-for-15 shooting in the second quarter as that lead grew to 50-26. Whalen was able to play mainly reserves in the second half.

The Gophers will get some time off now to take finals. Whalen said she wanted the team feeling good about itself heading into the break.

“We wanted to leave the game feeling we got better,’’ Whalen said. “I told the team they’ve been playing really well during this non-conference season. And I wanted them to feel good going into finals break.’’

Three of Whalen’s top players should be. Bell had her fifth game with 20 or more points. Wednesday she scored 18 of her 20 in the first half, playing just six-plus minutes in the second. Bello continued her strong rebounding. Pitts, meanwhile, is on fire. She hit four of five three-pointers Wednesday and has gone 15-for-22 from three in her last three games after going 9-for-35 in her first seven games.

To Pitts, it’s a matter of getting comfortable with a new starting five. “We have found our rhythm together,’’ Pitts said. “I feel pretty good with it right now.’’

The Gophers finished with one of the most efficient offensive games, shooting 31-for-56 (55.4 percent), scoring 25 points off 21 Coppin State turnovers and getting 22 points from bench players. They can now concentrate on finals knowing they’ve done all they could so far.

Etc.

Freshman Barbora Tomancova missed her second game with a sore left foot. Whalen said Tomancova is receiving treatment daily, but doesn’t know how long the Czech Republican native will return to action.