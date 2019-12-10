Gophers coach P.J. Fleck earned another honor Tuesday.

The American Football Coaches Association named Fleck its FBS Region 3 Coach of the Year, alongside Clemson's Dabo Swinney, LSU's Ed Orgeron, Baylor's Matt Rhule and Utah's Kyle Whittingham. All are finalists for the National Coach of the Year award, announced at the AFCA convention in Nashville on Jan. 14.

Fleck has already won the coaches' Big Ten Coach of the Year award and is a finalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. He led the No. 18 Gophers to a 10-2 record, including a 10-win regular season for the first time since 1905 and seven conference wins for the first time in program history.

The Gophers will face No. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.