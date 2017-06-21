The NHL on Tuesday night unveiled new jerseys and uniforms for all 31 teams.

The Wild's updated look is mostly green, with the team crest in the middle in front of a thick wheat-colored stripe. A script "M" is on each shoulder and there is a hockey-lace motif below the collar.

Of the 31 new jerseys released, only the Wild, Montreal and Florida feature a center stripe; the others are solid dark colors.