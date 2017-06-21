The NHL on Tuesday night unveiled new jerseys and uniforms for all 31 teams.
The Wild's updated look is mostly green, with the team crest in the middle in front of a thick wheat-colored stripe. A script "M" is on each shoulder and there is a hockey-lace motif below the collar.
Of the 31 new jerseys released, only the Wild, Montreal and Florida feature a center stripe; the others are solid dark colors.
Modern. Vintage. #mnwild. #FormTheFuture. @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/ttnp784yPb— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) June 21, 2017
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Hughes to experiment with return to pitching from the bullpen
Twins manager Paul Molitor said the team will "try" Phil Hughes in the bullpen when he returns from the disabled list. He hasn't pitched since May 21.
Sports
Reusse: 'Noon ball' legend lights it up until his final days
Tom Otterdahl died last week at age 72 Three days earlier, "Otts" had been playing in St. Paul's notorious Noon Ball basketball games in a St. Paul grade school gym.
Gophers
Gophers basketball, hockey leaving ESPN 1500 for 'The Fan' family of stations
The University of Minnesota has opted to move all of its sports programming to the iHeartRadio family of stations, which features 100.3 FM radio in the Twin Cities.
Wild
Going for the green: Wild unveils new jersey for 2017-18
The Wild's updated look is mostly green, with the team crest in the middle in front of a thick wheat-colored stripe.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.