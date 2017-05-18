A glitzy and high-tech all-season golf experience is in the works for a heavily traveled spot in the Twin Cities, a company official said Thursday.

Dallas-based TopGolf, whose more than 30 locations around the country offer multilevel hitting bays with balls tracked by microchips, has its sights set on property in Brooklyn Center where Regal Cinemas now operate, said TopGolf spokeswoman Morgan Wallace.

The company otherwise has yet to reveal more about what it has in mind for its first foray into the Twin Cities market.

In a report Wednesday, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal said that TopGolf has a deal with Tennessee-based Regal to buy the 15-acre property and city officials will learn more in hearings next month.

Council Member Dan Ryan said Thursday that he and others received a "very general" briefing recently about Topgolf's plans for the spot where Interstate 694 and Hwy. 252 intersect.

Ryan said that part of the city is an "area that could see significant development. ... It's a great location. That's one of the things that Brooklyn Center has. We're seeing millennials moving in and want to be in the core cities or the first-tier suburbs like ours."

The interior of a TopGolf center.

The council member added that some movie theaters like Regal in Brooklyn Center are finding it increasingly challenging to compete for patrons because "the public has so many options to view movies at home."

The closest TopGolf outlets to the Twin Cities are in suburban Chicago. At one of them, there are 74 multi-player hitting bays, countless high-definition televisions, a full-service restaurant and bar, space for private events, a rooftop terrace and patio, a miniature golf course and free Wi-Fi.

Along with being open 12 months, operating hours run as late as midnight during the week and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.