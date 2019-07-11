20 Minnesotans the Gophers are watching

Eight big names

Ben Carlson 6-9 PF East Ridge: One of the state’s top rebounders, Carlson has most of the Big Ten after him, but Stanford is trying hard to lure him.

Steven Crowl 6-11 C Eastview: Relatively unknown nationally before a breakout spring as a highly-skilled big man for D1 Minnesota’s AAU program.

Dain Dainja 6-9 PF Park Center: His father, Dana Jackson, played for the Gophers, but Dainja decided last month to take his powerful post game to Baylor.

Dawson Garcia 6-11 PF Prior Lake: Garcia’s three-point range and mobility for his height has blue bloods looking at Minnesota again, one class after Duke signed Matthew Hurt.

Gabe Madsen 6-6 SG Rochester Mayo: Flashy scorer exploded for 53 points and 12 threes in a game last season. He recently picked up a Gopher offer.

Mason Madsen 6-3 PG Rochester Mayo: His twin brother, Gabe, has bigger offers, but Mason’s steady play might make some high majors offer them both.

Jalen Suggs 6-4 PG Minnehaha Academy: Two-sport standout and one of the state’s best athletes ever is leaning toward deciding in August to possibly stick with college hoops.

Kerwin Walton 6-5 SG Hopkins: Three-point shooting and defense are his specialties, which earned him offers from the Big Ten, Big East and Pac-12.

Seven others with D-I offers

Connor Christensen 6-6 SF Eden Prairie, Drake Dobbs 6-0 PG Eden Prairie, J’Vonne Hadley 6-6 SF Cretin-Derham Hall, Nathan Heisey 6-4 PG Lake City, Jacob Hutson 6-10 C Edina, Jacob Jennissen 6-11 C Sauk Centre, Noah King 6-2 PG Caledonia.

Five others with D-I interest

Ariel Bland 6-7 SF Eden Prairie, Tyree Ihenacho 6-4 SG Prior Lake, Calvin Sisk 7-0 C Rockford, Charlie Katona 6-5 SF Shakopee, Matt Willert 6-5 SG Buffalo

MARCUS FULLER

* List of players offered from Prep Hoops