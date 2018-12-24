Fox Sports North reporter Marney Gellner will fill in for Dave Benz and take over play-by-play duties for the Wolves-Bulls game Wednesday.

Benz will be visiting an ill family member.

“I’m excited personally and professionally. I wish it was coming under different circumstances, better circumstances,” Gellner said. “I’m just going to try to keep the train on the tracks, just keeping the seat warm for Dave.”

Gellner, who does play-by-play work for Lynx games, will be broadcasting her first Wolves game in this role.

“It’s a different voice. It’s going to happen to be a female voice,” Gellner said. “But I hope Timberwolves fans will be familiar enough that it’s not that big of a deal.”