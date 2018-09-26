Mitch Garver has been cleared by the league and is available off the bench tonight. Garver hasn't played since Sept. 12 when he was hit in the facemask with a foul ball while working behind the plate. He initially wasn't diagnosed with concussion symptoms, but those appeared a couple days later.

Garver will not catch over the final week of the season, but he could pinch hit and possibly DH or play some at first.

But first base might be occupied by Joe Mauer, who indicated last night that he's willing to play as much as possible during this final homestand.

Still no news on Miguel Sano, who is battling lingering soreness behind his left knee from when he slid into second base in Houston on Sept. 5.

Tigers

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Christin Stewart, LF

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Niko Goodrum, 1B

Jim Adduci, DH

James McCann, C

JaCoby Jones, CF

Dawel Lugo, 2B

Ronny Rodriguez, SS

Matthew Boyd, SS

Twins

Joe Mauer, DH

Jorge Polanco, SS

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Robbie Grossman, RF

Tyler Austin, 1B

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Jake Cave, CF

Johnny Field, LF

Chris Gimenez, C

Jake Odorizzi, RHP