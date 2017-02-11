Gander Mountain, the outdoor retailer based in St. Paul, is said to be preparing for bankruptcy, according to sources at Reuters.

No specifics have been confirmed. Company spokesman Jess Myers said that the company has no statement to offer at this time. “They’ve taken a vow of silence,” he said Saturday.

The privately held company is owned by David Pratt and the Erickson family that owns Holiday Station Stores. Jay Tibbets has been president since November after Derek Siddons left the company. Siddons, who started with Gander Mountain as a store manager in 2009, had a prodigious rise to the executive team, after being appointed president in 2015. Siddons said he did not want to comment on the rumored bankruptcy.

The retailer operates 160 stores in 27 states, including several that opened in 2016 in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Texas. More than 50 stores opened in the last five years.

Outdoor/sporting goods retailers have struggled of late. Cabela’s is being acquired by Bass Pro Shops. Eastern Outfitters, owned by Eastern Mountain Sports, filed for bankruptcy last week. Sports Authority declared bankruptcy and closed 300 stores last year, including a newly opened store on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

The Gander Mountain website is currently advertising 15 percent off all regular-priced items in store and online, an unusual promotion for the sporting goods retailer.