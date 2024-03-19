Choo Choo Bob's Train Store, the popular train-themed train store and play space, will close its location in St. Louis Park and move back to St. Paul, opening a new location in St. Paul's Union Depot this spring.

The Ramsey County Regional Railroad Authority approved the store's Union Depot lease agreement Tuesday.

"I think this is cool," said Regional Railroad Authority Chairman Rafael Ortega, a longtime Union Depot advocate who represents downtown St. Paul on the Ramsey County Board.

Long located in St. Paul, Choo Choo Bob's closed its Marshall Avenue location in 2020. It later reopened in the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park.

The St. Louis Park store's last day is March 24, according to its website. The opening of the Union Depot store is slated for May 3. Choo Choo Bob's is booking birthday parties and other private events at its new location.