7 p.m. at Winnipeg FSN, 100.3-FM

Still looking for first win

Preview: Still in search of its first victory this season, the Wild hopes it can extend its recent success over Winnipeg. The Wild went 5-0 against its Central Division rival last season, running its regular-season win streak against the Jets to six games. Thursday’s game is the home opener for Winnipeg, which went 2-2 on a season-opening road trip that ended with Tuesday’s 4-1 victory at Pittsburgh.

Players to watch: Against Winnipeg last season, Wild F Zach Parise had three goals and four assists in five games. He has 42 points in 47 career games vs. the Jets. Winnipeg F Patrik Laine and F Mark Scheifele each have one goal and five assists this season, with all of Scheifele’s points coming at even strength.

Numbers: The Jets were 24-11-4 at home last season, the fourth-best home mark in the NHL. The Wild is averaging 27.5 shots on goal in its first two games, which ranks 26th in the league.

Injuries: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) is out. Jets D Josh Morrissey (upper-body injury) is day-to-day; D Nathan Beaulieu (upper-body injury), F Bryan Little (upper-body injury) and D Dmitry Kulikov (personal leave) are out.

RACHEL BLOUNT