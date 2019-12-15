6 p.m. at Chicago • FSN, 107.9-FM

Preview: The Wild kicks off a three-game road trip with its first matchup of the season against Chicago. In 2018-19, the Wild went 1-2-1 vs. its Central Division rival. Both losses came in Chicago. The Blackhawks were also in action Saturday, losing at St. Louis 4-3 when the Blues scored four third-period goals, Chicago's fourth consecutive loss.

Players to watch: Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane has 46 points in 49 career games vs. the Wild. C Jonathan Toews has four goals and 10 points at United Center this season. LW Brandon Saad scored twice Saturday. … LW Zach Parise had two goals and three assists vs. Chicago last season.

Numbers: The Wild is 4-1-2 in its past seven road contests. The Blackhawks are 5-1 in the second game of a back-to-back.

Injuries: Blackhawks C Drake Caggiula (concussion protocol), RW Andrew Shaw (concussion protocol) and Ds Duncan Keith (groin) and Calvin de Haan (shoulder) are out. … Wild G Devan Dubnyk (family illness), Ds Jared Spurgeon (hand) and Greg Pateryn (lower body) and C Mikko Koivu (lower body) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN