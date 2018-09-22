Minnesota United gameday

7 p.m. vs. Portland Timbers • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons home after 5 games in row on road

Preview: United (9-16-3, 10th in the Western conference) is finally back at TCF Bank Stadium after a five-game, five-week road trip. The Loons, who last played at home Aug. 4 in a 2-1 loss to Seattle, have just six games left this season, including four at home. Portland (13-8-8, fourth in the West) will look to extend a seven-game winless streak for United. The Loons haven’t won a match since a 5-1 romp over LAFC on July 22.

Numbers: Portland has conceded an own goal in both of its past two meetings with the Loons. When Portland last visited United on June 21, 2017, both teams went down to 10 men after red cards.

Injuries: For United, D Jerome Thiesson (ankle) is questionable. For Portland, D Roy Miller (thigh) and GK Jake Gleeson (tibia) are out while GK Jeff Attinella (hamstring) is questionable.

Megan Ryan