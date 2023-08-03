Minnesota United notified media about a season-ending lateral meniscus tear in Kervin Arriaga's right knee Wednesday, and a half-hour later the team announced the return of midfielder Ján Gregus from Nashville SC.

The Loons have lost two key midfielders to injury: Arriaga and Robin Lod.

Arriaga logged a 90-plus-minute start about a week ago. He wasn't observed in attendance at practice Tuesday, and Heath referenced his status as day-to-day because of a knee contusion suffered against Chicago Fire FC.

"We'll give him another day or so to see how that settles," he said then.

Medical staff at Allianz Field briefly tended to Arriaga when he was injured July 27, and he returned to action. The injury was all but forgotten by the time he struck a powerful side volley that Fire goalkeeper Spencer Richey saved to preserve his team's 3-2 lead, with a minute of stoppage time left. That was the last time Loons fans will see Arriaga suited up this season.

Arriaga made 10 starts this season and had two goals and two assists. A search for a replacement led to Gregus.

"We felt as though with [Robin] not being available and Kervin not being available ... we felt we were a body short to take us for a really important stretch of the second part of the season," Heath said Thursday. "Obviously, we rang around and found that Ján might be available. For us, it was one of them where we thought, 'Well, why not?' We know the kid, we know what he's about.

"It was pretty much a no-brainer for us."

Gregus' transfer included a 2024 second-round pick and $75,000 of general allocation money sent to Nashville. He has a 2024 option on his contract, and Heath said Arriaga's recovery will continue into the first months of 2024. Heath also noted that Gregus can't be added to the Leagues Cup roster

The Gregus deal was rumored to be in the works Wednesday, causing questions about why the team would bring back an ex-player to a crowded midfield. The extent of Arriaga's injury explains that.

Gregus, 32, who started one of his 15 matches for the Boys in Gold this season, made 63 regular-season appearances and 57 starts for the Loons from 2019-21. He accounted for 18 assists and two goals and also made four MLS Cup playoff starts.