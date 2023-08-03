7 p.m. Friday at Columbus Crew

Streaming on Apple TV (free); KSTP-AM 1500

Preview: Newly signed fullback Ethan Bristow was officially added to Minnesota United's Leagues Cup roster Thursday after coach Adrian Heath said he trained with the team over the past couple of days. Bristow, 21, could see significant minutes at left back in Columbus and maybe even start, depending on DJ Taylor's status. Heath said Tuesday that Taylor, who's recovering from facial swelling and stitches after he was unintentionally kicked by ex-Loon and Chicago Fire FC forward Kei Kamara on his game-winning header July 27, will be a game-time decision. ... Former Loons striker Christian Ramirez, who scored 21 goals across 50 matches with the club in 2017 and 2018, has logged eight goals in 19 MLS regular-season appearances, including 15 starts, with Columbus. … The Crew's 8-1-3 regular-season home record is third-best in MLS.

Injuries: Arriaga and Robin Lod are out for the season. Midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (thigh) is again listed as questionable. Sang Bin Jeong (ankle) returned to practice this week, though Heath said he might not be ready to play Friday.