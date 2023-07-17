Who will take home the trophy that the United States won in 2015 and 2019?
Francisco Seco, Associated Press
Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women's World Cup

58 minutes ago
An expanded field of 32 teams at the tournament means more players will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
Brazilian fans paint a banner to support their side.

Women's World Cup schedules and scores

11:35am
Scores, schedules and starting times for the game, which run through August 20. Is your time playing ina match that starts at 2 a.m. in the Twin Cities?
A fan held up a sign supporting Team USA’s Julie Ertz

Team USA pool play, game times and TV information

11:43am
Here's the information on the three pool play games for the United States team. All of them are on Ch. 9 in the Twin Cities.
Women's World Cup betting information via DraftKings

11:51am
Favorites and long shots for the entire tournament, as well as game-by-game odds.
Megan Rapinoe plans to retire after the Women’s World Cup.

Team USA: Roster and player information

52 minutes ago
Here are the players on this year's U.S. women's team, including statistics and where they are playing when not competing for the national side.

Long flight to the Women's World Cup? US players have a plan for that

July 14
Midfielder Andi Sullivan plans on napping. Defender Emily Fox intends to keep with a soccer theme and finally watch ''Ted Lasso.''

Australia beats France in Women's World Cup warm-up match before 50,000 spectators

July 14
France's preparations for the Women's World Cup received another injury blow Friday when defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team's warm-up game against Australia.