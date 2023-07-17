Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women's World Cup
An expanded field of 32 teams at the tournament means more players will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong.
Women's World Cup schedules and scores
Scores, schedules and starting times for the game, which run through August 20. Is your time playing ina match that starts at 2 a.m. in the Twin Cities?
Team USA pool play, game times and TV information
Here's the information on the three pool play games for the United States team. All of them are on Ch. 9 in the Twin Cities.
Women's World Cup betting information via DraftKings
Favorites and long shots for the entire tournament, as well as game-by-game odds.
Team USA: Roster and player information
Here are the players on this year's U.S. women's team, including statistics and where they are playing when not competing for the national side.
Long flight to the Women's World Cup? US players have a plan for that
Midfielder Andi Sullivan plans on napping. Defender Emily Fox intends to keep with a soccer theme and finally watch ''Ted Lasso.''
Australia beats France in Women's World Cup warm-up match before 50,000 spectators
France's preparations for the Women's World Cup received another injury blow Friday when defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team's warm-up game against Australia.
