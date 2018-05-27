2 p.m. at Washington • No TV, 106.1-FM

Mystics are off to a 3-0 start

Preview: The Lynx (2-1) have a two-game winning streak after rallying on Friday for a 78-72 victory at New York. The Lynx outscored the Liberty 12-2 in the final 1:39. The Mystics (3-0) are coming off a 93-84 victory over the Indiana Fever on Thursday. It was the Mystics’ second victory over Indiana in five days. The Lynx have won the past seven meetings between the teams, including all six last season. The Lynx swept the Mystics 3-0 in the WNBA semifinals last season.

Players to watch: Lynx G Seimone Augustus scored a season-high 21 points and F Maya Moore scored a season-high 20 on Friday. C Sylvia Fowles leads the WNBA in rebounding (14.3 per game). G Danielle Robinson had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes (all season highs) on Friday. Mystics F/G Elena Delle Donne is averaging 20.7 points per game (second in the league) and 8.7 rebounds (seventh) per game. G Kristi Toliver, in her 10th WNBA season, is averaging 12.3 points per game.

Numbers: Lindsay Whalen played in her 451st game (ninth most in WNBA history) on Friday. Whalen has been on the winning team a WNBA-record 308 times.

Injuries: Mystics F LaToya Sanders (undisclosed) is questionable. Mystics G Tayler Hill (knee) is out indefinitely. The Minneapolis South product has not played this season after missing the second half of last season.

JOEL RIPPEL