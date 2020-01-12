Who were the biggest stars on Saturday afternoon?

Tevin Coleman, San Francisco running back

Coleman had 22 carries for 105 yards and scored two touchdowns behind an offensive line that dominated the Vikings, leading to 38 minutes, 27 seconds of possession.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco defensive end

The rookie from Ohio State, the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, had six tackles, including two sacks of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for losses totaling 15 yards.

Richard Sherman, San Francisco cornerback

The veteran former Seahawk shut down his side of the field and had a crucial interception of Cousins in the second half.