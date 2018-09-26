The annual spring flower show, which originated at Dayton’s in downtown Minneapolis in the 1960s, will bloom again in the Galleria in 2019.

The event skipped a year in 2017 when Macy’s closed the massive building on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. In March of this year, Bachman’s and the Galleria revived it to large, enthusiastic crowds.

“We were thrilled with the increased traffic the show brought to the Galleria,” said Wendy Eisenberg, general manager. “We experienced traffic levels comparable to the holiday season. Our retailers were ecstatic with the number of people who came out during the two weeks.”

The resounding success was likely the reason that the two venerable Twin Cities retailers announced that the floral experience will also return in 2020 and 2021 as well.

No theme for the 2019 show has chosen yet. “It will be visually colorful with a fragrance level too,” said Susan Bachman West, president of Bachman’s.

The 2019 floral experience, free and open to the public, will be held March 24 to April 7 in the Galleria.