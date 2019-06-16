A standout wrestler at the University of Minnesota, Gable Steveson, was arrested Saturday evening along with a second U athlete on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct, Minneapolis police said Sunday.

The two men were booked into the Hennepin County jail.

Both athletes have been suspended from team activity, the U’s Athletic Department said in a statement. It declined to release further details while university officials investigate. The second athlete has not been named by the U or by police.

The two men had not been charged as of Sunday evening, and police said they are continuing to investigate.

Police released no details about the nature or location of the incident where the two athletes were arrested. Steveson’s family did not respond to requests for comment.

An attorney hired by Steveson’s family, Christa Groshek, said the young man was “shocked” by the arrest and is cooperating with police.

“He cooperated with law enforcement,” Groshek said. “He cooperated by giving a statement, and he did that because he didn’t think he had anything to hide. So the fact that he’s sitting in jail, that’s a shock to him.”

Steveson came to the U’s wrestling program from Apple Valley, where he won four straight state championships and compiled a 212-3 record. He scored 35 wins and two losses in his freshman season with the Gophers and finished third at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Gopher wrestling coach Brandon Eggum declined to comment.

The incident is the second cloud in three years to descend on the Gopher wrestling program. Veteran coach J Robinson was fired in September 2016 after the Athletic Department began investigating his handling of an alleged drug ring among wrestlers involving the anti-anxiety medication Xanax. Four wrestlers were later suspended.