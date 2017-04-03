Erich Mische saw the heap of trash at 10th and Wacouta streets in St. Paul as a metaphor.

Since December, clothes, syringes and other waste — remnants of a homeless camp — sat at the corner on the edge of downtown. St. Paul staff said they repeatedly called the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over the property, and asked them to clean it up. But the trash remained.

When Mische heard about the months of inaction, he rallied neighbors and family members and spent hours this weekend cleaning it up.

“That hazardous waste site is a metaphor for everything that is wrong with government today,” said Mische, a St. Paul resident and longtime top aide to former Mayor Norm Coleman.

It doesn’t matter who is technically responsible for the land, Mische said, “You are all government. You’re all paid to fix problems.”

The city evicted people living in an encampment there in December and notified MnDOT about the waste people had left behind, Department of Safety and Inspections spokesman Robert Humphrey said. The state agency is usually responsive, he said, but this time they were not.

A MnDOT spokeswoman said she is looking into the situation and could not immediately provide a comment Monday.

The city cannot afford to clean up state property, Humphrey said, so they left it.

“Garbage tends to breed more garbage and the site kept getting worse,” Humphrey said, so they recently complained to high-level MnDOT officials about it.

The state assured them they would fix it Tuesday, he said.

Mische had not heard about the Tuesday clean up when he and other volunteers gathered about 75 bags of trash over five hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Mische said he texted Mayor Chris Coleman and his City Council member about what was going on. Neither responded and no one from the city came to help, he said.

On Saturday, he took the bags of trash the group gathered to an official dump site. The site was closed Sunday. Frustrated, he thought of an alternative.

“If City Hall is not going to come get it, we’ll bring it to City Hall,” he said.

He left a heap of trash bags at the doorstep of City Hall.

On Monday morning, city officials were reviewing whether to fine him for illegal dumping, Humphrey said, but shortly before noon they made a decision.

“Per Mayor Coleman, there will be no fines or fees,” Humphrey said.