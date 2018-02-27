"Elf the Musical" is the holiday show at the Ordway. /Joan Marcus

There's a bit of almost everything in the 2018-19 Ordway Center for the Performing Arts musical season, which runs the gamut from Meat Loaf to tap dancing to ABBA to gay dads.

The bombastic songs of Mr. Loaf drive "Bat Out of Hell: The Musical," in which star-crossed lovers sing such hits as "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad" and "Paradise by the Dashboard Light." Familar songs are also the calling card of "Mamma Mia!," which features ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and "SOS" and which will debut in July in a new production, and of "42nd Street," which includes "We're in the Money" and "Shuffle Off to Buffalo."

Also included in the season are the holiday show, "Elf the Musical," based on the movie comedy, William Finn's "Falsettos," a musical drama about a man negotiating life with his ex-wife, son and new partner, and "Monty Python's Spamalot." Not part of the season but available as an add-on is the mining country update of Charles Dickens, "Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol."

Single tickets will be available at a later date. Subscriptions are on sale at 651-224-4222 or ordway.org.