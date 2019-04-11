The Twins-Tigers game scheduled for Friday night at Target Field has been postponed because of poor weather conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader with Detroit on Saturday, May 11. The teams have a regularly scheduled 1:10 p.m. game that day, and the makeup game will be at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers (8-5) lost to Cleveland on Thursday and are second in the American League Central behind the Indians (8-4). The Twins, who will now have their sixth off-day in the first 16 days of the season, are a game behind at 6-4.

The Twins and Tigers play at 1:10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Target Field, weather permitting. Snow is in the forecast through Friday, and weekend temperatures are set to peak in the low 40s.

The Twins had four games postponed in April, 2018, including three consecutive days April 13-15 when a blizzard rolled through the Twin Cities area.