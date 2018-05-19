IMPACT PLAYER
Jesus Aguilar, Milwaukee
The Brewers first baseman was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
.343 batting average for Max Kepler against lefthanders.
49-62 record for the Brewers against the Twins in interleague play.
ON DECK
Righthander Fernando Romero will start for the Twins on Saturday while righthander Freddy Peralta will start for Milwaukee.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Choo hits grand slam as Rangers pound White Sox 12-5
The pitch drifted over the middle of the plate, and as soon as Shin-Soo Choo connected, there was little doubt.
Twins
Ian Desmond has HR, 4 RBIs in Rockies' 6-1 win over Giants
Slumping Ian Desmond homered and drove in four runs to back another strong start by Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Friday night.
Gophers
Gophers bats go quiet as they lose NCAA softball opener to Texas
The Gophers softball team lost 2-1 to Texas on Friday night in the first game of the Seattle regional at Husky Softball Stadium. Minnesota, No. 21 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings this week, went into the NCAA tournament on a hot streak, winning 19 of its past 20 games.
Twins
Mauer leaves Friday's game after aggravating neck injury
Mauer had suffered a slight injury to the left side of his neck while chasing after then diving for a foul ball during last weekend's series in Anaheim.
Twins
Friday's Twins-Milwaukee game recap
On Friday the Twins lost to the Brewers 8-3 in Game 1 of the Border Battle at Target Field.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.