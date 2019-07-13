GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
The shortstop’s two-run double in the seventh put the Twins ahead for good.
BY THE NUMBERS
19 Come-from-behind wins for the Twins this season.
35 Pitches thrown by Kyle Gibson in the fourth inning.
3⅔ Innings pitched for Gibson, his shortest outing since he lasted 3⅔ innings against Detroit on Sept. 29, 2017.
1:42 In minutes and seconds, the time it took umpires to overturn a call against the Twins in the seventh inning.
ON DECK
Righthander Jake Odorizzi will be activated from the injured list in time to start for the Twins on Saturday.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
