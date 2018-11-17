Park Center needed overtime to get past South Suburban 7-6 in the Adapted Soccer CI Division state tournament quarterfinal round.

Mohammed Konneh scored his fifth goal of the game in overtime to keep the top-seeded Pirates undefeated. Oliver Vorasarn and Alec Singj also scored for the Pirates. Rio McGrew stopped fives shots for the Pirates.

Isaac Honold led the Jets with four goals, including the game-tying goal late in the second half. Dominic Harder and Max Manwarren also scored for the Jets. Ahmad Kasim made six saves for the Jets.

South Washington County 6, White Bear Lake 3: Tyler Tinucci scored four goals to lead the Thunderbolts past the Bears. Hannah Coulter stopped three shots for the Thunderbolts. Tavis Dean led the Bears with three goals and Mikie Parnell had five saves.

St. Cloud 4, Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 3 (OT): Janeel Denson scored in overtime to give the Thunder the win over the Blazing Cats. Brian Jones scored two goals and Adam Marshall had one for the Thunder. Natalya Rawley scored two goals and Lucas Alexander had one for the Blazing Cats in the second half to get the game to overtime.

Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee 11, Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville 0: Nathan Castaneda scored seven goals to lead the Southern Stars past the Rams. Louie Rudolph had two goals, Jonathon Erickson had three assists and Jacob Borchardt and Joey Hager had one each for the Southern Stars. Xavier Shaw, Gordon Erickson and Jens Warren combined for 22 saves for the Rams.

PI Division

St. Paul Humboldt 8, Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville 3: Daniel Keck stopped 27 shots to lead the Hawks past the Rams. Isai Mazariego Fernandez scored four goals, Liban Farah had two and Moustaphe Mouhoumed and Musab Drake had one each for the Hawks. Andrew Curti, Henry Talarico and Diana Garcia scored for the Rams and Mariya Everhart had nine saves.

Rochester 10, Park Center 2: Kirk Peterson scored four goals to lead the Raiders past the Pirates. Dayne Bailey had three goals, Nicholas Gerving had two and Kariya Mahamud had one for the Raiders. Katelyn Novotny scored two goals for the Pirates.

Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 6, Minneapolis South 1: Sam Roles scored four goals to lead the Robins past the Tigers. Vincent Luu scored a goal and stopped 11 shots and Marcus Brady scored a goal for the Robins. Charlie Barnes scored for the Tigers and Leina Hunt made seven saves.

Dakota United 13, Anoka-Hennepin 0: Eddy Nelson and Samuel Gerten scored three goals each to lead the Hawks past the Mustangs.

staff reports