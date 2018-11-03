Senior Mason Jobst’s power-play goal at 8 minutes, 59 seconds of the opening period gave No. 7 Ohio State a 1-0 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame in Friday night’s only Big Ten Conference game. It was the fourth goal of the season for the two-time All-Big Ten forward from Speedway, Ind.

Sean Romeo made 23 saves for the shutout in the conference opener for both teams, before an announced crowd of 4,595 at the Compton Family Ice Arena. Cale Morris stopped 22 shots for the Irish.

No. 14 North Dakota 5, No. 16 Wisconsin 0: Rhett Gardner scored a goal in each period to lead the Fighting Hawks over the visiting Badgers. Those goals were his first three of the season. Linemate Collin Adams had three assists. Adam Scheel got the shutout, stopping 24 shots, 12 in the third period. Jack Berry started in the nets for Wisconsin but was pulled in the middle of the second period after UND took a 4-0 lead. He had 11 saves, and backup Daniel Lebedeff stopped seven of eight shots.

No. 6 Penn State 6, Arizona St. 5: Alex Limoges scored two third-period goals to lead the Nittany Lions over the visiting Sun Devils. Dylan Hollman scored twice for Arizona State, which had a four-game winning streak ended.

Michigan St. 5, Ferris St. 3: Center Patrick Khodorenko had a hat trick and one assist as the host Spartans built a 4-0 lead and held on. Taro Hirose, his left wing, had three assists and Mitchell Lewandowski, his other wing, a goal and an assist.

Lake Superior State 5, No. 12 Michigan 2: Anthony Nellis and Brayden Gelsinger scored shorthanded goals 43 seconds apart in the 15th minute of the opening period to lead the Lakers over the visiting Wolverines. Teammate Max Humitz had a power-play goal early in the second period to put Lake Superior State ahead 4-1. Josh Norris and Jake Slaker had Michigan’s goals.

NCHC

No. 2 St. Cloud State 5, Colorado College 3: The Huskies scored four goals in the third period to beat the host Tigers. Patrick Newell’s goal with 3:26 left broke a 3-all tie. Newell had two goals as did Ryan Poehling for SCSU.

WCHA

Bemidji St. 2, Alaska Anchorage 0: Owen Sillinger scored twice and Henry Johnson made 18 saves as the visiting Beavers edged the Seawolves.