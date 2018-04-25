A dispute over how a freight railroad company will operate along part of the $1.9 billion Southwest light-rail line has landed in federal court.

Glencoe-based Twin Cities & Western Railroad (TC&W) filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court against the Metropolitan Council, the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority and Canadian Pacific Railway. The Met Council is planning and building the Southwest line.

TC&W officials say a series of agreements crafted by the Met Council involving track owned by Canadian Pacific "will substantially and unreasonably interfere" with its ability to provide service hauling commodities from South Dakota to the Twin Cities.

TC&W wants the agreements thrown out, an undetermined amount of financial damages and attorneys' fees, and a jury trial.

Last week, TC&W rejected a deal proposed by the Met Council outlining how it would share part of Southwest's 14.5-mile route. After negotiations stalled last year, the council offered TC&W $11.9 million in an agreement that called for the railroad to cooperate during Southwest's construction and release all potential legal claims. Another $230,000 was put on the table to cover TC&W's expenses.

Construction of the Southwest line, which would connect downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, is expected to begin later this year, with passenger service starting in 2023.

Met Council Chair Alene Tchourumoff said in a statement: "Our intent has always been to work in partnership with TC&W and preserve their trackage rights agreements. Our multiple offers to TC&W were always responsive to their interests, as well as the shippers who rely on those tracks, while balancing our responsibility to the public. We are, of course, disappointed they have taken this course of action, but we remain confident in our [Surface Transportation Board] filings.

"Our approach continues to focus on preserving the trackage rights agreements TC&W has today. We will continue to approach this relationship in good faith."

Officials with Hennepin County and Canadian Pacific could not be reached for comment.