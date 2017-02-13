Fox 9 anchor Jeff Passolt is recovering after slipping on the ice last week and breaking his hip.
The accident happened while Passolt was on assignment at the Capitol. He was there to interview Gov. Mark Dayton and afterward, he hit an icy patch.
Passolt described the fall on Twitter:
A blonde woman in a small black sedan stopped to help Passolt. He's been trying to find her to thank her since the fall, but so far, no luck. Passolt said he hopes to be back on the anchor desk in six weeks. Until then, he's in good spirits thanks in part to well-wishers on Twitter.
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Books
Review: 'Amiable With Big Teeth,' by Claude McKay
FICTION: This newly discovered novel by a Harlem Renaissance author is valuable more for its history than its literary merit.
TV & Media
TV picks for Feb. 14: Macalester student on 'Jeopardy!,' 'You Me Her,' 'Tower'
A&QMacalester College sophomore Jen Katz matches her wits against other young minds during the College Championship on "Jeopardy!" Katz is on the staff of the…
Variety
Slain Missouri KKK leader's wife held on suspicion of murder
The wife of a Ku Klux Klan leader from Missouri who was found fatally shot over the weekend is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Variety
How to be a gentleman now
What is a gentleman?The term has long been lodged in our vocabulary, and perhaps weakened with time. We use it, sweepingly, to address crowds, to…
Business
Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes
Most drivers don't expect to be hit with a rate hike on their auto insurance after a car accident that wasn't their fault.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.