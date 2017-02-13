Fox 9 anchor Jeff Passolt is recovering after slipping on the ice last week and breaking his hip.

The accident happened while Passolt was on assignment at the Capitol. He was there to interview Gov. Mark Dayton and afterward, he hit an icy patch.

Passolt described the fall on Twitter:

A blonde woman in a small black sedan stopped to help Passolt. He's been trying to find her to thank her since the fall, but so far, no luck. Passolt said he hopes to be back on the anchor desk in six weeks. Until then, he's in good spirits thanks in part to well-wishers on Twitter.