Having filled a Supreme Court vacancy, President Donald Trump is turning his attention to the more than 120 openings on the lower federal courts. On Monday, he will announce a slate of 10 nominees to those courts, a senior White House official said, the first in what could be near monthly waves of nominations.

White House Counsel Don McGahn said the nominations were a vindication of a commitment Trump made during the campaign “to appoint strong and principled jurists to the federal bench who will enforce the Constitution’s limits on federal power and protect the liberty of all Americans.”

The candidates to be announced Monday include Justice David R. Stras, a former law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas and law professor at the University of Minnesota, who now serves on the Minnesota Supreme Court. He will be nominated to the Eighth Circuit, in St. Louis.

The other is Justice Joan L. Larsen, a former law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia and law professor at the University of Michigan, who now serves on the Michigan Supreme Court. She will be nominated to the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in Cincinnati.

Amul R. Thapar, a U.S. District judge in Kentucky, is Trump’s only nominee so far to the lower federal courts.

New York Times