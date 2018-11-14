The Timberwolves’ loss will be some downtown dweller’s gain.

Ricky Rubio, the team’s former point guard, has put his North Loop condo on the market, more than a year after he was traded to the Utah Jazz. Rubio rented the place to former teammate Nemanja Bjelica, who signed with the Sacramento Kings in July, according to listing agent Jado Hark, Realty Group Inc.

At 3,200 square feet, the sixth-floor penthouse is the largest unit in its building, with an open floor plan, a wall of windows and an All Star view. “You can see all of downtown,” said Hark.

Priced at $1.225 million, the condo is “modern, with a touch of old-school,” said Hark. “It has a cool vintage bar from the 1800s” — repurposed from a historic bar in Milwaukee, and built into an elevated entertainment space big enough for Rubio’s pool table.

With 13-foot ceilings, the 6-foot-4 Spaniard didn’t have to worry about bumping his head in his home.

The building, Tower Lofts, is a true warehouse conversion, built for Northern Bag Co. in 1920, and converted to condos in 2001. Rubio bought his unit in 2016, paying $1.2 million, according to Hennepin County records.

Dining room in Ricky Rubio's condo.

Its North Loop location puts the condo just footsteps from downtown, the Mississippi River and its own neighborhood’s restaurants, boutiques and hot spots.

Rubio’s unit has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with two of the bedrooms NBA-sized — “both with great closets,” Hark noted.

Jado Hark, 612-483-1742, Realty Group Inc., has the listing.

