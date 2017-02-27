Treasure Island will have a new location in downtown St. Paul, though it won't be a casino.

On Monday, Treasure Island Resort and Casino announced it signed a multiyear agreement for naming and sponsorship rights for the former Macy's under redevelopment in downtown St. Paul.

The building, which will now be called Treasure Island Center, will include a practice ice rink for the Minnesota Wild, an orthopedic clinic, a brewpub and other retail and office space.

"The Treasure Island Center is an exciting opportunity to be actively engaged in the revitalization of downtown St. Paul," said Shelley Buck, president of the Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council, which runs Treasure Island, in a statement. "St Paul has always been an important market for Treasure Island Resort and Casino, and it is even more significant to us as a Dakota Tribe because it is within our historic territory."

The agreement doesn't currently include any plans for the casino to have physical space in the building, which takes up an entire block at Wabasha and 6th streets. The Caribbean-themed Treasure Island casino is located 40 miles south of the Twin Cities in Red Wing.

"Having Treasure Island put its name on this incredible hub is a testament to the investment happening in downtown St. Paul," said St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman. "I look forward to seeing more vibrancy and energy in this area as Treasure Island Center becomes a destination for residents and visitors alike."

The building, which had tentatively been called Wabasha Center, has been vacant for years. In a joint partnership, developer Hempel Cos. has been working with the St. Paul Port Authority to re-imagine the building that is scheduled to reopen in the fall.

"I am confident that additional sponsorship agreements will fall into place in the months to come," said Lee Krueger, president of the St. Paul Port Authority, in a statement. "It is encouraging to see the business community stand behind the work we are doing to make Treasure Island Center a reality."

Last week, Tria Orthopaedic Center announced it had signed on as a tenant and title sponsor of the rooftop ice rink. Besides being used by the Wild, Tria Rink will also be open to the public.

The Treasure Island partnership was brokered by St. Paul sports marketing firm The Brand Enhancement Group, which is also working on finding other corporate partners for the facility.

Developers expect to have the building 90 percent leased by the time it opens, said Port Authority spokeswoman Andrea Novak.

