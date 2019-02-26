Henry Lake will make the switch to WCCO Radio. (Provided)

Henry Lake, a long-time member of the KFAN family, is switching teams.

The radio personality will host "Lake Night" from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. weekdays, starting March 11 on WCCO Radio. He replaces Al Malmberg, who was let go earlier this month.

"The introduction of a new late-night show allows for our station to better serve our listeners as they are winding down their days," said Shannon Knoepke, senior vice president and market manager for Entercom Minneapolis, which owns WCCO Radio. "We are thrilled to welcome Henry to our broadcast team in the Twin Cities and look forward to his fresh perspective on the daily events and topics that matter most."

Lake is no stranger to the local airwaves. He was a regular on KFAN before moving to Kansas CIty for five years. He returned to KFAN last year as a fill-in host.

"I am eager to join 830 WCCO and be part of a new direction and continued growth at one of the truly legendary stations in radio," Lake said. "I look forward to providing an entertaining and fresh voice for our Minneapolis listeners, which bringing different perspectives and opinions to the table."