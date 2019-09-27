A former Eden Prairie ice skating coach who once boasted a dedicated following was sentenced Friday morning to 24 years in prison for sexually abusing one of his students beginning when the girl was 14.

Thomas J. Incantalupo, 48, of St. Louis Park, cried in court and apologized to the court, skating community and his victim and her family in that order. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill was unmoved, handing down a sentence that was twice the amount of time Incantalupo’s attorneys had requested.

“They ring hollow,” the judge said of Incantalupo’s apologies.

The judge said Incantalupo’s remorse was from the “overwhelming” evidence against him. Cahill also noted a reference in an unspecified court document in which Incantalupo apparently characterized the abuse as an “affair.” Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Erin Lutz had previously noted during Friday’s sentencing hearing that Incantalupo had “stylized” the abuse as an “extramarital affair.”

“This is not cheating on your wife,” Cahill said. “This is a crime against a child.”

Incantalupo pleaded guilty in June to one count each of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He acknowledged in court to taking the girl to a hotel twice and abusing her. The girl said in court Friday that he had abused her more often.

A packed courtroom of supporters that included skating coaches, parents of other students and a few of Incantalupo’s former students breathed a sigh of relief when Cahill announced his sentence.

Prosecutors asked for 27 years in prison, probation recommended 21 and Incantalupo’s attorneys asked for 12 years.

One former student supporting Incantalupo sat in the front row next to Incantalupo’s wife and a male supporter, and blew kisses to Incantalupo as deputies led him out of the courtroom with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

Several of the survivor’s supporters stood outside the courtroom listening to the proceedings. In a rare move, the courtroom doors were left open because of the high interest. More than two dozen people attended in support of the abuse survivor.

The survivor and her parents addressed the court before the sentence was announced.

“…Tom turned my dreams into a nightmare,” said the survivor, her parents standing nearby as she addressed the court from a podium. “He robbed years of my childhood and I’ll never get those years back.”

The young woman told the court that she began training with Incantalupo when she as 9, and that the abuse began in 2015 when she was 14. Incantalupo emotionally and sexually abused her, she said, isolating her from her friends and her family.

She said he stalked her in person and on social media, and posed as a young boy on social media in order to befriend her friends. She said she grew suicidal and planned ways to kill herself until she found out that Incantalupo was messaging her younger brother, who also took lessons from him.

“I couldn’t leave my little brother behind,” she said, “because he had never failed me.”

The young woman’s mother and father told the court that Incantalupo ingratiated himself into their family, and manipulated them in order to access and abuse their daughter.

The family’s attorney, Sarah Klein, one of the first known victims of former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar, held a news conference after Friday’s sentencing calling for reform in the U.S. Firgure Skating world.

Incantalupo has been coaching since 1990, is a master-rated freeskate coach and was a coach for Team USA in 2008 and 2010, according to a now-deleted page on the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club website. His bio stated that he also did performances on NBC, CBS and MTV, and was an “Honor Roll” coach with the Professional Skaters Association in 2008, 2010 and 2016. According to Incantalupo’s Facebook page, he had been with the Eden Prairie club since 2016.