An SUV belonging to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was found abandoned in a ditch near the northwestern Wisconsin lakeside home of a former major on the force who has since taken a demotion and is now on leave.

A statement from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies spotted the unmarked vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday along County Road G in Rusk Township outside Spooner, and about 100 miles from the Twin Cities.

The SUV was not reported stolen and had no fresh damage, the statement added. Authorities have yet to disclose whether it was locked or had firearms inside at the time of its discovery.

The vehicle was towed to an impound lot, and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was notified to come and claim it.

Not far from where the SUV was located is a lakeside cabin owned by Robert Staupe, who just this week resigned his duties as major and is now at the lower rank of lieutenant. The Sheriff’s Office was preparing to say more about its abandoned vehicle and Staupe’s possible involvement later Thursday.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old Staupe “resigned his appointed position” as major, according to a letter distributed internally by Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Tracey Martin. The letter went on to say that Staupe has since gone on personal leave from the office, but it did not explain why.

Messages were left Thursday with Staupe seeking further information about the reason for his reassignment and leave.

Soon after Dave Hutchinson was elected sheriff in November, Staupe was promoted from lieutenant and commander of the Employee Development Unit to major and head of the Enforcement Services Bureau, which oversees enforcement services, communications and volunteer services.

Staupe also has held roles in the crime lab and patrol since he joined the Sheriff’s Office since 1995.

Hutchinson said at the time he promoted Staupe to major that he was widely respected by other employees and would bring much-needed experience to addressing employee concerns in the bureau.