The Lynx on Tuesday announced they have acquired former Lakeville North and Gophers women’s basketball standout Rachel Banham in a sign-and-trade deal with Connecticut. The deal includes a 2021 second-round pick going to the Sun.

“We are excited to welcome Rachel home to Minnesota,” Lynx coach and GM Cheryl Reeve said in a team release. “ Her ability to shoot the ball is something we valued during this process and we look forward to having her in a Lynx uniform this season and beyond.”

Banham, 26, is the Gophers all-time leading scorer with 3,093 points. She was a first-round pick by Connecticut in 2016. In four seasons with the Sun, she appeared in 107 games.

Banham will wear No. 15 with the Lynx, the number she wore in high school with the Panthers where she was a five-year starter. She was the 2011 Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year as a senior in 2011. She shared the honor with teammate Cassie Rochel in 2010.

