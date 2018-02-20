THE MINNESOTANS
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
Jessie Diggins (Afton)
Results: Finished fifth Saturday in the women’s 4x5km relay; previously finished fifth in the 10km freestyle, sixth in the women’s classic sprint, and fifth in the women’s 7.5km skiathlon.
Up next: Women’s team sprint, 2 a.m. Wednesday. Visit startribune.com for the result.
Anne Hart (Stillwater)
Up next: TBD.
Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)
Up next: Women’s 30km classic mass start, 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
ALPINE SKIING
Lindsey Vonn (Burnsville)
Result: Finished sixth Friday in the super-G.
Up next: Downhill, 8 p.m. Tuesday.
BIATHLON
Leif Nordgren (Marine on St. Croix)
Results: Finished 66th in the men’s 20km individual Thursday; previously finished 50th in the men’s 12.5km pursuit and 58th in the men’s 10km sprint.
Up next: 4x7.5km relay, 5:15 a.m. Friday.
MEN’S CURLING
John Shuster (Chisholm), Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth)
Result: Defeated Canada 9-7 Monday to improve to 3-4 in round-robin play.
Up next: vs. Switzerland, 5:05 a.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S CURLING
Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Cory Christensen (Duluth)
Result: Beat China 10-4 Monday to improve to 4-3 in round-robin play.
Up next: vs. Korea, 11:05 p.m. Monday. Visit startribune.com for the result.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Gigi Marvin (Warroad/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth), Amanda Kessel (Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka/Minnesota Duluth)
Result: Beat Finland 5-0 Sunday in semifinals.
Up next: vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in gold medal game.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Jordan Greenway (Wild prospect), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington/Gophers), Will Borgen (Moorhead/St. Cloud State), Garrett Roe (St. Cloud State)
Result: Beat Slovakia 5-1 Monday.
Up next: vs. Czech Republic, 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.
