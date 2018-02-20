THE MINNESOTANS

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Jessie Diggins (Afton)

Results: Finished fifth Saturday in the women’s 4x5km relay; previously finished fifth in the 10km freestyle, sixth in the women’s classic sprint, and fifth in the women’s 7.5km skiathlon.

Up next: Women’s team sprint, 2 a.m. Wednesday. Visit startribune.com for the result.

Anne Hart (Stillwater)

Up next: TBD.

Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)

Up next: Women’s 30km classic mass start, 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

ALPINE SKIING

Lindsey Vonn (Burnsville)

Result: Finished sixth Friday in the super-G.

Up next: Downhill, 8 p.m. Tuesday.

BIATHLON

Leif Nordgren (Marine on St. Croix)

Results: Finished 66th in the men’s 20km individual Thursday; previously finished 50th in the men’s 12.5km pursuit and 58th in the men’s 10km sprint.

Up next: 4x7.5km relay, 5:15 a.m. Friday.

MEN’S CURLING

John Shuster (Chisholm), Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth)

Result: Defeated Canada 9-7 Monday to improve to 3-4 in round-robin play.

Up next: vs. Switzerland, 5:05 a.m. Tuesday.

WOMEN’S CURLING

Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Cory Christensen (Duluth)

Result: Beat China 10-4 Monday to improve to 4-3 in round-robin play.

Up next: vs. Korea, 11:05 p.m. Monday. Visit startribune.com for the result.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Gigi Marvin (Warroad/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth), Amanda Kessel (Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka/Minnesota Duluth)

Result: Beat Finland 5-0 Sunday in semifinals.

Up next: vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in gold medal game.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Jordan Greenway (Wild prospect), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington/Gophers), Will Borgen (Moorhead/St. Cloud State), Garrett Roe (St. Cloud State)

Result: Beat Slovakia 5-1 Monday.

Up next: vs. Czech Republic, 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.