FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida's ongoing recount battle will head back to a courtroom on Wednesday as lawyers for Democrats ask a federal judge to set aside the state law that mandates that a vote be thrown out if signatures on mail ballot envelopes don't match the signature on file with election authorities.

This is the latest skirmish in Florida's legally mandated vote recount that has drawn national attention, including that of President Donald Trump.

Trump on Tuesday called on Democrat Bill Nelson to admit that he lost to Republican Gov. Rick Scott in the state's high-profile U.S. Senate race and again implying without evidence that officials in two pivotal South Florida counties are trying to steal the election.