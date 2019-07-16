The National Weather Service has issued tornado warning for southern Scott County. The warning will last until 7:45 p.m.

At 6:58 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Belle Plaine that was moving east at 20 mph.

Other locations affected by this tornadic thunderstorm include St. Benedict and Helena.

There is also flash flooding being reported across the Twin Cities in the wake of heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service has extended its severe thunderstorm watch for 23 counties across central Minnesota until 10 p.m. The watch includes all seven metro counties. The storms could produce strong wind and large hail.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued for St. Paul, Minneapolis, Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Maple Grove until 11:30 p.m.

About 32,000 people are without power in the Twin Cities, according to Xcel Energy’s outage map.