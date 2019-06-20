And with the 11th pick ...

The NBA draft can involve a lot of movement, and the Wolves might be among the teams looking to move up as high as No. 4. But Star Tribune staff writer Chris Hine takes a look at five players they might take where they are currently slotted at No. 11:

Sekou Doumbouya, forward, France

Doumbouya is going to need some time to develop. He is more likely to contribute immediately defensively than he is offensively, but at 6-feet-9 has length and athleticism that's intriguing for anybody who is willing to take the time to allow him to blossom. Are the Wolves in that position with Gersson Rosas taking over?

Jaxson Hayes, freshman, Texas

Another raw talent, Hayes is also someone more ready to contribute on the defensive end of the floor thanks to his 6-11 frame while his offensive game will need some work. Hayes didn't attempt a three-pointer in his one year at Texas but can run the floor and is a good shot blocker.

Jaxson Hayes, a freshman basketball player from Texas, attends the NBA Draft media availability, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. The draft will be held Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Rui Hachimura, junior, Gonzaga

The Wolves were rumored to have given Hachimura a guarantee they would pick him at No. 11, a notion Rosas shot down Tuesday. Hachimura improved his shooting percentage each year at Gonzaga to the point he was converting on 59 percent of attempts last season, including 15 of 36 three-point attempts.

Nassir Little, freshman, North Carolina

Little was the No. 3 ranked prospect in the country last season, according to 247sports.com's composite rankings, but he was underwhelming in his lone season with the Tar Heels. Little played just 18.2 minutes per game and shot 27 percent from three-point range but his athleticism gives him upside as a prospect.

Tyler Herro, freshman, Kentucky

The Wisconsin native is one of the best shooters mentioned among the lottery picks (36 percent from three-point range and 94 percent from the free-throw line at Kentucky). But he wasn't just a threat from outside, averaging 14 points per game. He would be a safe pick with some upside.